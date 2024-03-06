Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPRB opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $8,681,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

