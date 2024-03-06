Stantec Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $81.70 on Monday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stantec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

