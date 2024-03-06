Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0477 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $184.81 million and $25.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004018 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00015088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,182.27 or 0.99968140 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00145626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04699789 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $33,801,392.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

