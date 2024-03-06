Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,642 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

