Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 77.37%. Stereotaxis updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Stereotaxis Trading Up 1.2 %

Stereotaxis stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,704. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 243,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 90.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 48.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STXS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

