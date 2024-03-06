Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,383 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 195% compared to the typical daily volume of 809 call options.
ERJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
