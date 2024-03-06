StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.4 %

National Western Life Group stock opened at $483.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.70. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $488.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.46.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

