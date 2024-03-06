StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.4 %

National Western Life Group stock opened at $483.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.70. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $488.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.46.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

