StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 5.9 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

