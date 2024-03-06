StockNews.com Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Forrester Research Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FORR opened at $19.09 on Friday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $368.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 66.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 168,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.