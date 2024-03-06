StockNews.com Downgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTAI. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

