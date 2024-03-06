StockNews.com Downgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.31.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.