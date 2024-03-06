StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

BYFC stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

