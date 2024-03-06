StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBVT stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DBV Technologies by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

