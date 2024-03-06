StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

NYSE:TISI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.80. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Get Team alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.