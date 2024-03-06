StockNews.com Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $411.59 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $430.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 280,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Ferrari by 759.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,542 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ferrari by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

