Stratis Market Cap Reaches $258.36 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Stratis has a total market cap of $258.36 million and approximately $173.35 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.70 or 0.05746257 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00060882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00023441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00022345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,186,962 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

