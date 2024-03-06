STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.40 Per Share

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STV Group Stock Performance

STVG stock opened at GBX 188.27 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.90. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 309 ($3.92). The stock has a market cap of £87.96 million, a P/E ratio of 766.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

