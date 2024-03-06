Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Shares Gap Down to $61.80

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.80, but opened at $60.27. Sunoco shares last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 35,751 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sunoco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Sunoco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

