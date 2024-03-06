Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Equities researchers at Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,090.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $1,155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

