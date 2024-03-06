SurgePays (SURG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ SURG opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. SurgePays has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SurgePays by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SurgePays by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurgePays by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

