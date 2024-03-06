Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of SGRY opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 2.72. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $35,628.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

