Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.74

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 123533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Suzano Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Get Suzano alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Suzano by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.