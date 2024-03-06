Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Swiftmerge Acquisition worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCP stock remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

