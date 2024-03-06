Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 272,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,728. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

