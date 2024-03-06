Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029,472 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Sysco worth $206,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Sysco by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

