T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,037,921 shares of company stock worth $656,929,213 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $165.90 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $166.76. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

