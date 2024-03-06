Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Tapestry has raised its dividend by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,991,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tapestry by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,962,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,062,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,918,000 after acquiring an additional 718,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

