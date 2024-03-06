Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Tapestry has increased its dividend by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.