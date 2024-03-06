Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $175.53 and last traded at $174.75, with a volume of 1749093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.58.

The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Target by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average is $129.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

