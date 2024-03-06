Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Shares of TGT traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,936. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

