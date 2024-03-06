Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at DA Davidson

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.08.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $171.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,400,830,000 after buying an additional 415,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

