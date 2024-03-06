Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $206.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $149.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.54.

TGT stock opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

