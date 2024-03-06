Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

TARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TARS opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,093,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

