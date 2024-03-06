TD Cowen Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $74.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. 505,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,799,585. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

