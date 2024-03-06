Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BURL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

NYSE BURL opened at $212.16 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

