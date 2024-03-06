Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.0 %

TPX stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

