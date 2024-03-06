Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,124,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $65,580,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

