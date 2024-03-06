Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $298,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Down 2.7 %

JOE opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $4,792,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,715 over the last 90 days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

