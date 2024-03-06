Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,843 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 3.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

