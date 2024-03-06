Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Parsons Stock Performance

Parsons stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.