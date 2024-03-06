The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 635,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Andersons Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Andersons has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Andersons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,325. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Andersons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

