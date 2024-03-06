The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

Shares of CI opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.75. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

