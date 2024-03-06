The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

GDL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 7,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.13.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The GDL Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

