The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $163.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.25. 1,630,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.