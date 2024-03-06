The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

