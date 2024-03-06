The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm's revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

