The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.