The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $101,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.73. The company had a trading volume of 126,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,235. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,017. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.