The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.