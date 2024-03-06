The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,605 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.86% of Travelers Companies worth $319,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $223.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

